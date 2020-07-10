Mumbai Crime: KEM doctor duped of Rs 2.36 lakh on pretext of receiving gifts

A 27-year-old doctor at KEM Hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 2.36 lakh after being honey-trapped by unknown persons and made to pay on the pretext of receiving gifts from an 'Instagram friend', police said.

According to the police, the doctor works as an ENT resident in the hospital and was chatting with a woman on Instagram by the name Ila Manisha. According to the Indian Express, the police said that the doctor had recently received a message from the woman saying that she had sent a gift for him that has to be collected from the custom department of the Delhi airport after a paying Rs 36,000 as clearance and delivery charges.

Later on, the doctor got a call from a man named Anup Kumar, who asked him to pay Rs 36,950 to clear the gift and collect it. The police said that he received another call where the fraudsters asked him to pay Rs 1.99 lakh as customs clearance charge which he paid in two transactions.

When the doctor received another call from the fraudsters and they asked him to pay another Rs 49,500, he refused and approached the police, an officer said.

The police conducted a preliminary investigation and filed a cheating case against the unidentified persons. They also said that they are trying to determine the location from where the phone call was made. “We have also asked for bank account details in which the money was transferred,” an officer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

