Mumbai Crime: Khar police arrests robber with more than 50 cases against him

The Khar Police on Thursday arrested one of the most wanted robbers of Mumbai who has more than 50 cases of robbery, housebreaking, chain-snatching registered against him across the city. The accused has been identified as Kishor Nandesh Pawar alias Bunty (30) who was on the run since he was granted bail in 2018 in a similar case. Since the time he was bailed out, 20 cases of HBT reported in the west region, 14 in Khar, 02 in Juhu and four cases in Bandra.

The last case was registered by Juhu Police on August 16, where Bunty robbed at Gajuri Villa bungalow of counsel general, The Republic of Rwanda, Prakash Jain (68) in Juhu, while no one was at home. The accused robbed jewellery, imported watches (worth Rs 50 lakh), cash, luxury pens, and other valuables. The total estimated value of the property was Rs 2 crore. Following the incident, the investigation was initiated under the guidance of senior officers of the west region. The police spotted the accused in CCTV camera near the bungalow and later the manhunt for Bunty was launched. Khar Police which has also registered 14 cases against Bunty started searching for him. The Senior PI of Khar Police Gajanand Kabdule along with his team nabbed Bunty and his associate Rahul Ravindra Gurav after thorough investigation and with the help of human intelligence on Thursday morning.

The accused was arrested under section 454,457,380,34 of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, the accused is a habitual offender who always used to target high profile societies in the suburbs. He has criminal records from the last 10 to 12 years. "So far we have collected the details of more than 50 cases across the city. We believe that the figures are above 100 once we get the details of his last 12 years record, " said an officer.

"There were multiple cases against the accused. He was nabbed after thorough investigation and the property worth Rs 3 crore has been recovered from his capacity, So far he has confessed about 20 cases since he was out on a bail-in 2018. We are investigating it further as who all are the beneficiaries, where the accused was selling the expensive jewellery, imported watches, cell phone and other expensive valuables," said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP ZONE IX of Mumbai Police.

The Modus Operandi

Bunty used to target mainly high profile societies after doing several recces in the area. Where ever he has robbed so far, he has the full information of the person's daily routine, sometimes he has robbed houses while no one was at home, some time in broad daylight. While people were sleeping at home, he just used to enter society and find which room is open. If nobody is in the hall he would just get in and leave within a few seconds by stealing whatever expensive items he used to find, such as mobile phones, tabs, watches etc. Sometimes he has used housebreaking equipment for the robbery, where he has stolen jewellery and other valuables. After the incident, he used to keep changing his locations with his family at different places across the country.

