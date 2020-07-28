Mumbai crime: Kin beat man, mother to death after godman says 'they are possessed'

Four people were arrested on Sunday, including a self-proclaimed godman, for allegedly beating a 50-year-old man and his 76-year-old mother to death on the suspicion that the duo was possessed with evil spirits.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the godman had advised he family to spray turmeric powder on the victims and beat them up to free them of ‘evil spirits’.

According to the report, the deceased have been identified as Pandharinath Tare and his mother Chandubai Tare. The accused have been identified as self-proclaimed godman Surendra Patil (32), Pandharinath Tare’s 17-year-old son, his nephew Vinayak Tare and niece Kavita Tare.

The deceased were residents of Kalyan. The four accused were arrested by the Khadakpara police in Kalyan on Sunday.

According to police, Kavita used to frequently fall sick and the family believed that she was possessed. Pandharinath found out about Patil and the family decided to take Kavita to him. After a few visits, Patil, on Saturday, told the family that Pandharinath and his mother Chandubai were possessed by evil spirits and Kavita could be cured only when they are freed from the spirits. Patil started chanting the mantras and on his directions, the family started beating up the duo.

“The victims were beaten up with sticks by the accused for four hours, while Patil was performing the rituals. After four hours of torture, Pandharinath and his mother Chandubai fell unconscious. Pandharinath wife then called another family member, who rushed the victims to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

The accused have been booked for murder under IPC section and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

