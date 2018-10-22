Mumbai Crime: Kingpin along with two women arrested with 1.8 kg charas

crime

The male Indian national arrested in this case is the kingpin of the internationally organised drug syndicate whose modus operandi was to traffic charas to Gulf countries and smuggle gold back to India

Working upon a specific intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 18, 2018 seized 1.8 Kg of Charas near Kurla Bus Depot, Mumbai and arrested two female Indian Nationals and one male Indian national.

The male Indian national arrested in this case is the kingpin of the international organised drug syndicate whose modus operandi was to traffic charas to Gulf countries and smuggle gold back to India. He was wanted in three other cases of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The carriers of drugs and gold who were lured into trafficking by him and his associates, in turn, were getting handsome remuneration for the job. Trafficking of Charas into interstate and to other countries is banned under the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigations are under process.

Drug consumption and trafficking attract Rigorous Imprisonment up to 20 years and penalty and even in a certain cases death penalty are awarded.

