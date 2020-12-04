Mumbai drugs probe: Kurla drug supplier made deals worth Rs 30 lakh per week

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police, probing a 26-year-old woman drug peddler, raided her Kurla residence on Tuesday and recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and a diary, which has a complete account of her business, which allegedly involved transactions worth Rs 30 lakh per week.

DCP Datta Nalawade of the ANC confirmed the development. Arrested accused Shabina Khan's diary is being studied by the ANC. The woman used to deal in the drug Mephedrone, popularly known as MD.

There more than 50 filled pages in Khan's diary. "Whenever Shabina dealt in drugs, she'd record the transaction in her diary. We are trying to understand the details. It also has some names which we are trying to verify and trace," an ANC officer said.

According to sources, Khan was receiving drug deliveries from Goregaon. She would distribute the drug through various sellers. It is believed that the 12-15 first names mentioned in the diary are of these sellers. Khan was arrested on November 30 with 503 grams of MD worth around Rs 50 lakh.

No. of names mentioned in Shabina Khan's diary

