Mumbai Crime: Kurla resident booked for helping friend extort money from woman; main accused at large

The Crime Branch team has issued a lookout circular against the main accused, who is in Qatar presently and has been named as 'wanted' in the case

Representational Picture

On Friday, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit-IV has booked a 22-year-old and arrested a 24-year-man for threatening a woman for extortion. The accused, identified as Sufiyan Khan, a resident of Kurla and the main accused who is wanted in the case is identified as Shaukat Ali Khan, 22, who is currently staying in Qatar.

According to Shahaji Umap, DCP (Detection), the victim, who is a resident of Antop hill and, Shaukat, the main accused, became friends as the accused used to call her by using the internet. In her complaint, the victim mentioned that while speaking to each other the two became friends and they even started sharing personal thoughts. Post which, at one stage and the victim woman shared her personal picture with the accused.

Once the accused received her personal picture, he started demanding money from her. He threatened her that if she failed to pay him Rs 30 thousand then he will tarnish her modesty by posting pictures on social media. A police official said that the accused was constantly forcing the woman to pay the ransom amount.

Later, the woman explained everything to her family and convinced them. Post which, she filed a case against the main accused, who used to call her from Qatar. The police official said, "We have registered the case under sections 354 (A)(B)(D), 385 of Indian penal code and 43(A), 66, 66(A), 67, 67(A) of information technology (IT) act.

After the case was filed, a team was formed under the supervision of senior inspector Sandesh Revale, Inspector Jagdish Bhangl, API Vinod Malve, Rajesh Patil, Constable Ajay Bhallal. The police asked the victim to inform Shaukat that she is ready to pay him the ransom and call him. After which the victim asked the accused to come and receive the money from Antop Hill.

The police laid a trap and nabbed Sufiyan when he came to receive the ransom amount from the victim. During the police investigation, Sufyan revealed that he received instructions from Shaukat who told him to take money from the victim and keep Rs 5 thousand with him. The main accused, Shaukat had asked Sufiyan to deposit Rs 25 thousand, the major amount of extortion in his bank account.

The police have now issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the main accused, Shaukat and are on the lookout for him.

