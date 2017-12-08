Mumbai Crime: Ladies' bar waitress raped and beaten by customer

In a shocking incident, a man forced a female bar waitress into a hotel room, assaulted her with a leather belt and raped her

In a shocking incident, a man forced a female bar waitress into a hotel room, assaulted her with a leather belt and raped her. It was only after she escaped and hid in the batroom did the man flee as per reports by the Times of India.

The man was arrested and has now been held guilty of his crime by a Thane court. He has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by Thane sessions court. Interestingly, the accused has been awarded two separate jail terms for each offence, namely, assault and rape.

The 33-year-old man used to frequent a ladies bar where the 28-year-old woman used to work. One night when the woman left work and was returning home in her car, the man followed her on his two wheeler and asked her to stop. He then got into the car and forced her to come to a hotel with him where he beat her with a leather belt and raped her. The lady then hid in the bathroom and called the police control room. By the time the police reached the spot the man had fled the spot.

He was later apprehended and jailed for his crimes.

