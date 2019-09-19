Mumbai crime: Law student stalks classmate, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 21-year old law student was arrested by the Marine Drive police for allegedly stalking and harassing another student. The accused, Himalay Devkate, is a native of Nagpur and stays at Jogeshwari(East).

As per the police, the accused and the victim had known each other for a year. He proposed marriage to her in June but the woman refused. The accused then called up the woman's relatives and told them that they were having an affair. The police added that he also put up objectionable posts about her on social media.

According to Hindustan Times, Devkate showed up at the victim's hostel on September 11 and asked her to come out. He threatened to share her private photographs on social media groups with the college students because she refused.

The woman called up the police and the accused was arrested under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code the same day and granted bail the next day.

