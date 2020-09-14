Mumbai crime: Lawyer sends obscene photos of woman to her mother, booked

The Manikpur police on Sunday registered a case against a lawyer who allegedly sent objectionable photos and videos of a 23-year-old woman to her mother after she refused to marry him.

According to the sources, the lawyer, who was already married, proposed the victim for marriage. The victim rejected the proposal as she was in love with another person who was practicing law in the accused's office.

The victim, who works in a multinational bank, shifted to Mumbai last year. Earlier, she was living in Vasai with her grandmother. She knew the accused as they belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh. She often used to visit the accused’s house and office and fell in love with a 25-year-old lawyer who worked at the accused’s office.

When the accused found out about their relationship, he took the victim’s boyfriend for a drink. When the victim’s boyfriend was in an intoxicated state, the accused transferred the victim’s objectionable photos from her boyfriend’s phone to his mobile.

Later, the accused started blackmailing the victim and asked for a physical relationship. When the victim refused, he sent those photos and videos to her mother, who informed her daughter.

The victim, who returned to Mumbai from her native village last week, approached the Manikpur police station on Sunday and registered a complaint.

“We have registered the case under Sections 354(A), 34, 500, 506(2), 507 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 43(b), 66 and 67a of the IT Act. We are investigating the matter,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector from Manikpur police station.

