Mumbai Crime: Lecturer gropes teen while signing answer sheet in exam hall at Bandra

The Khar police arrested a lecturer for allegedly groping a second-year Arts student during an exam on Saturday at a college in Bandra. The man has been released on bail on Sunday, The Times of India reported.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old girl was appearing for her history exam. At 1 pm, the lecturer entered the class for signing the answer sheets. When he reached the bench where the girl was seated, he allegedly stood close to her. While taking the hall ticket, that was kept on the other side of the beach, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately. She alleged that the man groped her again after signing her answer sheet and hall ticket.

The girl’s mother was quoted as saying in the report that she was traumatised by the incident and tried to write her exam for 10 minutes. As she felt unsafe, she decided to report the incident to the principal and walked out of the exam hall leaving her exam mid-way. After finding the principal’s office empty, the girl dialed the police emergency helpline number. A team of police officers arrived at the college and the girl narrated her ordeal to them after which they took the lecturer into custody.

