Mumbai Crime: Lift technician crushed to death in elevator mishap in Navghar

In a shocking incident, a lift technician was crushed to death in Navghar high-rise while he was working on the maintenance of the lift on Thursday morning. The technician identified as Sanjay Yadav was carrying out repairs while sitting on the top of the lift. He got crushed between lift and ceiling when all of a sudden the lift went upwards. Navghar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.



The deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav

The incident took place at Richa Tower, located at Mulund (E). The residents had called the lift technician on Thursday morning. The work was going on in I wing of the building. "Two residents and one technician were inside the lift, while technician Yadav was on the top of the lift," told an officer from Navghar police station.

While repairs were on, suddenly the lift started and it went upwards, resulting in Yadav getting stuck between the lift and ceiling. While three people were stuck inside the lift. The Fire Brigade officials were alerted by the residents, who immediately rescued the occupants of lift and Yadav. "He was rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," added cops.

Navghar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident. "We have registered an ADR, and are probing the matter," said Senior Inspector Pushkraj Suryawanshi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates