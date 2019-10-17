Mumbai crime: Liquor worth Rs 48,000 seized in Kalyan, four arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Four people were arrested by the anti-robbery squad, zone 3 for carrying foreign and country liquor from Ambivli in Kalyan on Tuesday. Nearly 69.48 litres of liquor worth Rs 48,400 was seized and also the autorickshaw in which it was being transported.

Dilip Gajghat, 51, liquor seller and the main accused, Sachin Bhalerao, 28, auto driver, Anil Pawar, 35, and Krishna Yadav, 48, were arrested under Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act. The police intercepted them when they were crossing Ambedkar Chowk.

Avinash Palde, sub-inspector, anti-robbery squad, Kalyan zone 3 told Hindustan Times, “Our team of six policemen was patrolling Ambivli east. I received information about liquor being transported to Titwala. We stopped the auto and inspected the boxes and found the liquor bottles.”

Gajghat had plans of selling the liquor while the others were helping him in transportation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates