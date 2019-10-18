Mumbai Crime: Looters ransack Mahim house, steal jewels worth Rs 9.5 lakh

Sunanda Kulkarni was in the habit of bringing all her jewellery home before Dussehra and keeping it back in a bank locker after Diwali. Representationpic

The Mahim residence of the proprietors of popular matchmaking site, Pavitra Vivah, was broken into by unidentified thieves, who made away with jewellery and cash worth R9.50 lakh. The thieves entered the house during the daytime by breaking open the main door.

Pavitra Vivah is run by Sunanda Kulkarni, 63, and her daughter-in-law Kanchan, with the main office in Dadar and four branches across Mumbai. Every year, Kulkarni brings all her jewellery home before Dussehra and puts it back in a bank locker after Diwali. This year, too, she had brought her jewellery to her residence.

On October 15, at 7pm, the duo was informed by Anand, Kanchan's husband, that the bolt of the main door was broken and the house had been ransacked. Sunanda rushed to her residence and found that the cupboard in which jewellery and money were kept had also been broken into.

The Kulkarnis rushed to Mahim police station and registered a complaint against unknown people. According to her, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 15,000 in cash were stolen. "The building is an old one and doesn't have a watchman or CCTV. This must have been observed by the thieves," said an officer from Mahim police.

"They also must have observed that the house is vacant from morning till evening and possibly, also Kulkarni bringing her jewellery home," the officer added. "We have registered a case under various IPC Sections," said Milind Gadankush, senior police inspector.

Rs 15,000

Cash looted by the thieves

