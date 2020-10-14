Mumbai Crime: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar receives threat calls from 9 different numbers

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked an unknown man for issuing death threat to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Bandra West constituency MLA Ashish Shelar. Police officials said that Shelar received threat calls on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 12 am.

Officials from Bandra police station said the unidentified caller made nine calls from different numbers, reports Hindustan Times. "Whenever Shelar answered the call, the person started abusing him and threatened to shoot and kill him. Shelar also said that the voice of the caller from nine different numbers was the same," an officer from Bandra police station said.

After receiving the threat calls, Shelar approached Bandra police and filed a complaint. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP zone 9, said, "We have registered an offence and investigating the case."

