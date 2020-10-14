Search

Mumbai Crime: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar receives threat calls from 9 different numbers

Updated: 14 October, 2020 14:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After receiving the threat calls, Shelar approached Bandra police and filed a complaint

Ashish Shelar with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Ashish Shelar with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked an unknown man for issuing death threat to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Bandra West constituency MLA Ashish Shelar. Police officials said that Shelar received threat calls on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 12 am.

Officials from Bandra police station said the unidentified caller made nine calls from different numbers, reports Hindustan Times. "Whenever Shelar answered the call, the person started abusing him and threatened to shoot and kill him. Shelar also said that the voice of the caller from nine different numbers was the same," an officer from Bandra police station said.

After receiving the threat calls, Shelar approached Bandra police and filed a complaint. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP zone 9, said, "We have registered an offence and investigating the case."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 14 October, 2020 13:42 IST

Tags

ashish shelarbandrabharatiya janata partymumbai policemumbaimumbai newsmumbai crime newsCrime News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK