Mumbai Crime: Maid steals cash and valuables from 70-year-old employer's house, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 32-year-old woman who was working as a house help at a 70-year-old man's home has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from his house.

The woman had been allegedly stealing for a few months but the employer came to know of it only after he installed a CCTV camera inside his house, said a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Rajendrakumar Bothra who is a resident of a highrise on Marve Road in Malad approached the police last week. The accused, who has been identified as Kavita Mandekar was nabbed on Tuesday evening.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation and said that she had stolen whatever cash and valuables she could hide in her clothing. An officer from Malad police station said, "Bothra lived on his own, and the accused has been working for him for more than five years now. He depended on her for everything from cleaning his house to cooking his meals."

The officer said that the man became suspicious after his mother's ring went missing and installed CCTV cameras in the house.

In the footage, the accused was seen picking up some money. The accused had a lot of debt which she was trying to pay back by stealing. The officer added that the accused had also stolen a few pieces of jewellery which belonged to the complainant's deceased mother.

The accused was presented in court on Wednesday where she was granted police custody for two days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates