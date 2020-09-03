Mumbai Crime: Malad police arrests 'Tak Tak' gang member for mobile theft

The Malad police arrested wanted criminal Waseem Qureshi, a member of the interstate 'Tak Tak' gang, who had stolen the mobile phone of a Malad-based businessman from his car last week.



According to the police, 38-year-old Paras Jain was heading towards his office in the car and got stuck at traffic near Babulin junction on SV Road. Waseem knocked on Paras's car door, saying that his foot came under the four-wheeler’s tyre.

When Paras lowered his window glass, another person came from the other side and asked him to move the car ahead as he has halted the vehicle in the middle of the road. The businessman had kept his phone on the seat beside him and as soon as he turned towards Waseem, he picked up the phone and ran away. Paras immediately got down from his car and ran behind Waseem.

Sub-inspector Pravin Tupare and police constable Raju Gujar, who were on patrolling duty, heard Paras shouting. Another PSI Nagesh Bansode, police Naik V Pawaskar and police constable Dattatre Tuplonde also rushed to the spot after hearing the screams. After a 400-metre chase, the police nabbed Waseem, while his associate managed to escape.

Waseem, who hails from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, was one of the most wanted criminals of 'Tak Tak' gang in Mumbai as well as in the other states, including Delhi and UP. He had also committed similar crimes in other areas, including Mahim, Bangur Nagar and Dahisar.

A complaint was registered against Waseem and he was booked under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The accused was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody," said an officer from Malad police station.

