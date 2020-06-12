Mumbai Crime: Malvani oil shop owner reports three thefts, alleges inaction by police

In a case of police apathy, a man who approached the police multiple times after he went to report the thefts taken place in his oil shop in Malvani, was turned away, without registering a complaint or filing a case.

The shop owner alleged that a thief broke into the oil shop thrice last month and after approaching the police to register a complaint on the theft, no action was taken. He said that due to the inaction by the police, he has stuck a picture of the thief outside his shop to alert his customers.

The man alleged that the thief stole oil containers twice from the front of the shop and once from the storehouse. “Every time I went to register a complaint, the officials would not do so and give me some excuses. Once they told me that the thief is a professional and showed me his photo. They also gave me a copy of the thief’s photo which I have stuck on the wall of my shop, so that my customers could recognised him and stay alert,” said the shop owner.

He went to say that once the thief was caught red-handed by the people while stealing an oil container from his shop. But he managed to flee when they took him to the police station. We informed about this matter to the police but again no complaint was registered,” he added.

Senior inspector Jagdev Kalapad from Malvani police station said that he was not informed about the matter and assured that he will investigate the theft himself. The official also requested the reporter to ask the complaint to meet him.

