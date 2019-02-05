Mumbai Crime: Man absconding for selling illegal kerosene since 2014 arrested

crime

Shankar was arrested in 2013 for illegally selling adulterated kerosene where he mixed thinner in the kerosene and sold it in MIDC, Andheri

Representational image

34-year-old Shankar Rajput who was wanted since 2014, was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit-X. On 22 March 2013 following a tip-off, the police officials raided a shop in MIDC where they found 800 litres of kerosene. Shankar was arrested for illegally selling adulterated kerosene where he mixed thinners in the kerosene and sold it in MIDC, Andheri. Following the raid, they also arrested two other accused, Premsingh Rajput and Nahar Rajput.

An officer stated that it was since then that he was in jail and in 2014 he was released on bail. Initially, he used to attend court hearings but later he avoided the court and was soon out of reach. When the crime branch officials failed to locate him, they informed the court. The court then issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shankar. During the course of the investigation, police learnt that Premsingh and Nahar used to purchase kerosene in black from a local ration shop, mix a thinner to increase the quantity and later sell it to the MIDC.

They were arrested under several relevant Sections of Essential Commodity Act and the investigation was on but Shankar never returned after he procured bail.



"We were keeping an eye on him and conducting inquiries with several people. When we questioned people in the vicinity, we found out that he had a relative who he frequently contacted," said a police officer.

Once the police learnt about his relative in the city, he was called and questioned about Shankar’s whereabouts and he informed that Shankar was in Udaipur. A team was then formed under the supervision of Inspector Ajay Mane and they found the accused who was staying with one of his relatives.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two held for cheating people of their cars to smuggle liquor

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates