Mumbai Crime: Man absconds after killing dog in Virar

Virar cops have booked a person for allegedly beating a stray dog to death at Gandhi Chowk, Virar (E). When animal lovers received information from the locals that one man is beating the dog, they rushed to save the dog and shifted him to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Soon after the registration of the FIR, the accused is at large.

On the afternoon of 22nd November, Mitesh Jain, an animal lover received a call from his friend Suraj Pande, that, one person named Rakesh Sahani has beaten a stray dog at Gandhi Chowk, Virar (E). Jain rushed towards the spot with Pande to found that their friend Pravin Sakpal has shot the video while Sahani was beating the dog.

As soon as they reached the spot, the dog was found was lying in a pool of blood. An animal ambulance was contacted and the dog was shifted to Thane Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (Thane SPCA), but as doctors checked the dog, they found him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Jain and Pande took the videos from Sapkal and rushed to Virar police station and registered an FIR against Rakesh Sahani. "An FIR has been booked against the accused under IPC section 429 (killing an animal) and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960,” told an officer from Virar police station. The accused has absconded from his home, search for him is on” the officer added.

