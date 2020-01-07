Mumbai Crime: Man accused of flashing minor niece acquitted by court

A special POCSO Court acquitted a 37-year-old man accused of flashing his minor niece in 2016 as the complainant and his mother turned hostile. In a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother to Dongri Police station, she alleged that the man flashed after her while she was on her way home, The Times of India reported.

The police complaint stated that the man was the girl’s maternal uncle and he touched her shoulder and flashed at her. She then fled the scene but did not tell her mother until two weeks after the incident. Her mother then approached the police with the complaint.

The judge said that police failed to prove the crime as the complainant turned hostile and FIR registered in the case was the result of a civil dispute between the man and the complainant’s mother.

During the trial, the girl’s mother said asserted that there was a dispute between her, her brother and her sister-in-law that was resolved. The girl and her mother had turned hostile in the case . The girl said that she does not have any complaints about her uncle.

