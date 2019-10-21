Mumbai crime: Man accused of killing grandparents in UP held in Thane

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A man accused of hacking to death his grandparents in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was held in Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Munnawar Mohhamad Gaffar Ali (22) killed his grandfather Vazid Hussain (65) and grandmother Shamina (62) with an axe in Amethi on October 4, said Thane Crime Branch senior inspector Nitin Thakre.

"A case was registered at Shivratanganj police station in Amethi. UP police tipped us off two days ago that the accused was in Thane. We arrested him on Friday from a bus stop here," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever