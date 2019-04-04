Mumbai Crime: Man arrested after 32 years for Arms Trafficking in Andheri

crime

Shivaji Shinde was booked for procuring arms in 1985 but has been skipping court proceeding and then absconded untill now.

Shivaji Shinde. Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai police is keeping a strict eye on all the antisocial elements as well as criminals. During this process, police arrested Shivaji Shinde after 32 years of him being in the wanted list. He was booked for procuring arms in 1985 and was missing since then.

During the investigation, the Mumbai police received a tip-off about Shinde's whereabouts in Andheri and a team was formed immediately by the Crime Branch's Unit-8 to verify his identity. According to Akbar Pathan, DCP detection, "Shinde was booked for procuring arms in the year 1985 and was then arrested by the Crime Branch. However, after 1987, he stopped attending the court proceedings and soon absconded going off the radar.

An officer stated, "The Killa court then issued a standing non-bailable warrant against Shinde and when we received information on his whereabouts, tracked him down and interrogated him. Shinde was also involved in social work to keep away suspicion and doubts." However, the Crime branch scanned his old records and found that he was misguiding the cops. Inspector Arun Pokharkar and his team, after further investigation, finally arrested him.

