Mumbai Crime: Man arrested at SGNP confesses to killing birds with gun

The accused confessed to doing so during interrogation; will be taken to the spots in Sanjay Gandhi National Park where he claims to have killed them

The police and forest officials who caught the accused Sushant Bhawar (in white and blue T-shirt)

The man arrested by Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) officials for his involvement in poaching cases in and around Mumbai, has confessed during interrogation that he used to kill birds like pond herons using an air gun. On Wednesday he will be taken to various locations where he has confessed to killing birds. The hunt for two other people involved in the case is still on.

A source from the Forest Department said, "The accused, Sushant Bhawar, who was arrested on Monday evening, has confessed to killing birds with the gun he was carrying in the camera trap image that we captured in the month of November 2018 in Yeoor range. He was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to Forest Department custody till January 17."

A team effort

Bhawar's arrest was only possible due to the efforts taken by Thane Crime Branch along with Range Forest Officer Rajendra Pawar and his staff. "All I can say is that the investigations into the case are in progress and we will take the accused to the spot where he has confessed to hunting birds.

We will interrogate him to get details about the two other people who were also caught in the camera trap. SGNP Director and CCF Anwar Ahmed and all our senior and junior staff has been very much supportive in the entire operation and this is a result of team efforts," said the source.

'Frequented protected area'

"During the initial investigation, it also came to light that the accused had been frequenting the protected area on a regular basis and might be involved in other cases. But more information will come forth as the investigation's progress," said a source.

The major problem that SGNP faces is that of encroachment on the periphery of the park. At many locations, the boundary wall is broken and this is where the trespassing happens. Given the limited forest staff numbers, it becomes difficult to keep tabs on every location.

