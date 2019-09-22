Mumbai crime: Man arrested for calling woman, passing lewd comments on her

The cops at Wadala TT police station have arrested 35-year-old man for allegedly calling women and making lewd comments and later on threatening to kill them. The arrested was identified by the police as Vijaykumar Gupta (35), working as a security guard in Haryana. A 29-year-old woman from Wadala was harassed by this watchman for more than 2 months, who finally registered a police complaint against Gupta.

According to preliminary information, the police have found around 500 different numbers from Gupta’s phone, which he had taken from a mobile app that was issued to him by the housing society he worked for to register details of visitors in the building.

The woman had first received a call from Gupta on July 26, where he identified himself as Akash and told her that he is from a courier company and asked her name. When she questioned his intentions, Gupta started verbally abusing her and passed lewd comments. Even after she disconnected his call, he kept on calling her. When she threatened to register a complaint with the police, he then threatened her saying he knows her whereabouts and will kill her.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man rapes woman in Juhu under pretext of interviewing her for a job

After two months of harassment, the woman approached Wadala TT police station and registered a complaint. Considering the seriousness of the offence, the cops booked Gupta under IPC section 354D (stalking), 506(2) (Criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of IT act 2000. DCP (Zone 4). Dr. Saurabh Tripathi directed senior police officer of Wadala TT Rajendra Sangle to form a special team to track down the culprit.

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Ajay Birajdar started the investigation and found that Gupta, a serial offender, was calling the victim from different locations after which he was finally traced to Haryana “Accused used to note down the number and later call the female visitors, said Inspector Sangle.

According to the people, Gupta’s modus operandi was that he would pose as a representative of a courier company or the online shopping company and demand for their address. After getting the address of office or residence, Gupta would call the women, verbally abuse them. Sometimes he would even masturbate on them. When objected, He would threaten them saying he is standing at the opposite of their building and would come to their home when his victim is alone.

“The woman also faced the same harassment but approached the police,” added another police officer. “We have found numbers of around 500 women whom he has called from April 2019. 2 mobile phones and 6 different sim cards have been recovered from him. We are urging women who ever have received such kind of calls to come forward and register a complaint with the police station,” said Sangle, further adding that Gupta has been remanded in police custody till 24th September.