Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for fake explosives in Shalimar train
Firecrackers with electric wires and batteries accompanied by a letter were found in the coach of the Shalimar Express with the handwritten letter reads 'let's teach the BJP government a lesson'.
The Mumbai police have detained the man behind the firecrackers act in Shalimar Express. During the investigation, a mobile number was found on the note the with firecrackers. When the police traced the number, it belonged to a person residing in Mumbai but investigation revealed he had nothing to do with this notorious act.
Firecrackers with electric wires and batteries accompanied by a letter were found in the coach of the Shalimar Express on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the handwritten letter reads 'let's teach the BJP government a lesson'. After a preliminary inquiry, the investigation has been handed over to Tilak Nagar police station. Initially, agencies were baffled as they were told that gelatin sticks had been found, but after through checks it was revealed that the sticks were hollow firecracker tubes.
On Wednesday, around 11 am, when the Shalimar Express was taken to the yard, two cleaners spotted a bag inside a coach. When they opened the bag they found five rolled up sticks of paper attached to each other by electric wires. A box battery cell was also found inside the bag. The cleaner immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who summoned the Bomb Detection and Defusal Squad (BDDS).
When questioned by cops, he revealed somebody from Buldhana in Maharashtra was constantly harassing him."As per the information, the man detained by ATS is Anand Wankhede (25) who plotted the entire crime to frame his ex-girlfriend's husband, a Mumbai resident," told an officer on condition of anonymity. Anand Wankhede placed firecrackers in the parcel in such a manner that they could be mistaken for explosives. The motive behind this crime was a personal enmity and it is not a terrorist act. The accused has been detained and a team of Tilak Nagar police station has been sent to Buldhana to take custody of the accused.
