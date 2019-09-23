Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for asking girl the colour of her undergarments

A 35-year-old Sakinaka resident has been arrested by Vanrai police for allegedly harassing a girl. According to the police the accused identified as Ganesh Tikate, works with a hotel in Andheri. He confessed his crime to the police, saying that he memorised the contact number of the girl who passed her high school examination recently when he was helping her in filling her college admission form and then started calling her. According to the police, the girl was not known to the accused.

The police further said that whenever the victim, pursuing a beautician course in Kandivli, answered the call, Tikate would ask her the colour of her undergarments. Initially, the girl ignored the calls but when Tikate did not stop his act she told her mother about the calls after they approached the Vanrai police station and filed the complaint. "On the basis of the victim’s complaint, we registered the FIR against the man under section 509 of Indian penal code and started an investigation," the officer further added.

Another officer who is the part of the investigation explained that the police had nothing in hand except the contact number which was used in making the calls. "Later, we tracked the number and formed a team who laid a trap in the location and arrested the culprit."

Tikate was produced before Borivli metropolitan magistrate court On Sunday where court remanded him police custody till September 27.

