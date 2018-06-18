Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for harassing Facebook friend

According to sources, the woman had approached the cops on July 27, 2016. She had complained that 49-year-old man, who was her Facebook friend, had been harassing her by posting obscene messages on her FB wall

Almost after two years of a 30-year-old content writer approaching the Juhu police and filing a complaint against a Facebook friend for harassing her, the cops arrested him on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the woman had approached the cops on July 27, 2016. She had complained that 49-year-old Hadimani Tamanna Fakirappa, who was her Facebook friend, had been harassing her by posting obscene messages on her FB wall. He had even responded to some of her posts through such messages, which had made her extremely uncomfortable. The police had registered a case under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.

During the investigation, the cops came to know that the accused lived in Mumbai but had relocated later. First, they traced him to Mysore but couldn't find him there. Later, they got information that he was in Bengaluru, but failed to find him there as well. In their third attempt, they traced him to Belgaum in Karnataka.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "He was brought to Mumbai and arrested on Saturday evening. He was produced in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. The accused is married and works for an IT company."

