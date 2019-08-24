Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for kissing minor at Charni Road

crime

According to police, the 11-year-old victim, who is a resident of London, was staying at her uncle's house in Charni Road

A south Mumbai resident was arrested by VP road police for allegedly molesting a minor girl who was simply seated outside her relative’s house. According to police, the 11-year-old victim, who is a resident of London, United Kingdom (UK), was staying at her uncle's house which is located at PB road in Charni Road area.

The accused identified as Khalid Ahmad Siraj Ahmad Khan, 59 he is also resident of the same locality but stays in another building.

An officer said, "Khan's brother stays in the same building as a victim. He went in that building to meet his brother and while returning, he saw the victim sitting on the staircase and no one was present around there."

Khan allegedly took advantage of it and he kissed her and tried to escape from there. But when she shouted and informed her uncle's family about this incident, they approached the police.

The family visited the VP road police station and on the basis of minor victim's statement, police registered the FIR against Khan under sections 354 A of Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We immediately asked our team to locate the accused and they nabbed him from the same area in some time. We produced the accused before the court where he remanded police custody till August 31," said another officer.

During the inquiry police also came to know that the behaviour of the accused is not good. Locals also alleged that there are few more complaints about him regarding his behaviour towards females but no one reported with police.

