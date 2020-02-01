Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for making extortion calls to Goa minister

A 40-year-old businessman from Kandivali has been arrested by Goa police for allegedly making several extortion calls to the state PWD minister of Goa. The officers had reached Mumbai on Friday and took him into their custody.

According to the Goa police, the accused, identified as Manish Shah, runs a shop at Raghuleela Mall in Kandivli. "The PWD minister of Goa had received several calls from his number and the caller would demand extortion," said an officer attached to Kandivali police station where the visiting squad of Goa police arrived to seek local assistance.

The minister registered a complaint at Panjim police station on January 21 and the contact number of the caller was tracked down to Kandivli. However, Shah has denied his role and told the cops that his mobile might have been misused to make the mischievous calls.

The Goa police, on transit remand of Shah, are on the way to Panjim at the time of going to the press.

