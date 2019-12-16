Search

Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting 'friend' at Ghatkopar

Published: Dec 16, 2019, 16:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The accused is in judicial custody after he touched the woman inappropriately

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
A 22-year-old man was arrested by Kurla railway police for molesting a woman on a foot-over bridge at Ghatkopar station on Friday. The accused, identified as Ravi  Ghatge is in judicial custody after he touched the woman inappropriately, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened at around 9.30 pm when the complainant was walking with her friend on the foot-over bridge. Ghatge whistled at them from behind and touch the complainant inappropriately. When the complainant turned towards him, he told her that he knew her. Her friend then caught Ghatge and handed him over to Ghatkopar railway police.

Ghatge told the police that he touched the woman inappropriately as he thought he knew her. The police are now investigating if he committed a similar crime in the past.

