Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting, killing Class 9 student in Kandivli

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Kandivli more than a month ago on October 1, was found to have been molested and killed by her 25-year-old neighbour who burned her alive. According to a report in The Times of India, the police said the accused was arrested on Sunday and charged under the POSCO (Preventation of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The girl, a class 9 student, was staying with her parents and was known to the accused, who owns a shoe-cleaning service. She went missing on the afternoon of October 1 following which her parents filed a kidnapping complaint with the Samta Nagar Police station. The police checked the call data records of the girl and questioned her parents, friends and neighbours, including the accused. Even as the accused complied with the investigation, it was found that he was misleading the police.

While investigation, the man told the police that he was in Kandivli on the day of the incident. When checked his phone’s location, the police found that he was in Kandivli. On November 16, while investigating the man’s claim through application of surveillance methods, the police found that the man has another number that showed he was in Talasari on October 1. Later, when the police questioned him, he confessed to killing the girl. He said that On October 1 at around 2pm, he was alone at home, when he called her and then groped her. As she screamed for help, he got panicked and hit her head with a bottle and then strangled her. Then he packed her body in a bag he used to collect his clients’ shoes and went to Talasari.

When he reached Talasari, he halted his bike off Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway and set the bag ablaze. The body did not burn completely and thus local police found it partially burned two days after the incident, on October 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates