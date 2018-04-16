Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting woman after T20 match at Wankhede stadium

Accused kept trying to force her to take water from him and touched her inappropriately and ran, alleges victim



A 26-year-old has been arrested for molesting a teacher at Wankhede stadium on Saturday. The police said the accused, identified as Gendraj Satnami, approached the victim on the pretext of offering her water and touched her inappropriately. She raised an alarm, after which cops caught the accused and booked him for molestation.

The victim, who is a teacher at a primary school, said that on April 14 she was at Wankhede stadium with her students to watch the match between Mumbai and Delhi. "Around 10.10 pm, when the match got over and we were leaving the stadium, I saw some people distributing water to spectators. One of them approached me and kept asking me to take water from him. While leaving the stand, he touched my back and hurried away," she added.

She followed Satnami till she spotted some policemen and asked them to stop the accused. They chased and caught him, after which she went up to them and told them what he had done. Manoj Sharma, DCP (zone I), said, "Our personnel arrested him under sections 354 and 354(D)(1) of the IPC. He has been sent to police custody till April 17."

Advocate Sunil Pandey, who is representing the accused, however, told the court that Satnami had been caught mistakenly. "The real accused ran away by taking advantage of the crowd. The police need to check footage of CCTVs inside the stadium," he added.