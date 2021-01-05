Mumbai Police track down, arrest man for molesting woman and throwing her off local train

A 30-year-old man, identified as Raju Bandya Pandey, was arrested by the Local Crime Branch of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in a local train and throwing her off the moving train.

Pandey is a resident of Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place on January 1 when the victim was going from Wadala to Panvel.

The GRP police said that the victim had described the accused in her statement and based on that the police had launched a manhunt.

According to the GRP, the accused was traced with the help of CCTV footage in which he was seen at the railway station in Kopar Khairane.

“We received a tip that the suspect works at a local food stall. We traced him with the help of CCTV footage and nabbed him on Monday afternoon. After identification, he was handed over to Wadala GRP for further interrogation,” said a GRP official.

On January 1, the victim had boarded an empty ladies coach at 10.40 am from Wadala station. She was going to Panvel. The accused was in the adjacent compartment reserved for handicapped people.

On seeing the victim alone, he entered her compartment and molested her. When the woman resisted, he threw her out of the moving train. The incident happened between Wadala and Guru Tej Bahadur (GTB) station.

The victim was rescued by railway gangmen and taken to Wadala GRP office. Later, she was taken to Sion Hospital by the GRP. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to another hospital. A case of attempted murder and molestation was registered by the Wadala GRP and provisions of the Indian Railway Act were also added.

