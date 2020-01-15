Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for possessing fake currency worth Rs 18.75 lakhs

The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from Mumbai Zonal Unit of Nagpur, arrested a man in connection with fake currency racket and recovered counterfeited notes worth Rs 18.75 lakhs. According to the DRI, the notes were smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

In a mounted operation conducted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, the officers acted after receiving special intelligence information. After receiving the tip-off, they apprehended a man on Monday afternoon at around 3pm and seized the counterfeited notes 386 notes of Rs. 2000/- denomination and 1191 notes of Rs. 500/- denomination, totally having face value of Rs. 18.75 lakhs.

"We have arrested one accused person Lalu Khan, aged 38 years, and involvement of some more accused is found and action will be initiated against them. This case is having international ramification as involvement of an International Syndicate based in Bangladesh is suspected. Investigations are underway," a senior DRI officer told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates