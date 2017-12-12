Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping 7-year-old niece at Vasai fort

The Vasai cops have arrested the maternal uncle of a 7-year-old for raping her at Vasai Fort. The girl's father, a fisherman, had taken her to her grandmother's place for the weekend, when the incident happened

The Vasai cops have arrested the maternal uncle of a 7-year-old for raping her at Vasai Fort. The girl's father, a fisherman, had taken her to her grandmother's place for the weekend, when the incident happened. When he returned around 5.30 in the evening to take her back home, he was unable to find her. He was then told that her uncle had taken her to Vasai Fort. However, his repeated calls to the uncle went unanswered for a long while. When the uncle finally answered, he said he was in an auto and disconnected the call.



The scared father immediately went to the Vasai police, who launched a manhunt for the girl. At 10.30 pm, the girl's father was informed that the uncle had been detained by the cops at Papadi, Vasai. The family rushed to the spot and found the girl crying. She was taken to a hospital by the cops and the family where they were told that she had been raped.

"The 20-year-old accused had taken his niece to Vasai fort where he raped her," said a police officer. "We have arrested the accused, and produced him in court, which has remanded him in police custody," the officer said.

