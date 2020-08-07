Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 18-year-old on pretext of marriage

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Jogeshwari police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. In her complaint, the victim told the police that she was friends with the 21-year-old man since 2018. The victim said the accused promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused refused to marry when the girl revealed that she was pregnant. Following which the victim approached the police and filed a case against the accused at Goregaon's Vanrai police station. However, the Vanrai police transferred the case to Jogeshwari police station.

An officer from Jogeshwari police station said that a case has been registered under Section 376 (2) (N) (committing rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

