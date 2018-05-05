Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for roughing up Maharashtra Security Force staffer

The incident took place when Kurla RPF and MSF officers were busy managing the crowd on the foot-over-bridge at the Kurla railway station



Accused Kudus Khalil Hussain Sayed

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Kurla, has arrested a 25-year-old resident of Kasaiwada for manhandling a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officer on Thursday. The incident took place when Kurla RPF and MSF officers were busy managing the crowd on the foot-over-bridge at the Kurla railway station.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Around 6.50 pm on May 3, a person was spotted walking in the wrong lane of the FOB. When an on-duty MSF officer asked the commuter, identified as Kudus Khalil Hussain Sayed, to change his lane and walk in the right one, he started arguing and even manhandled him." The MSF staff has been identified as Ganesh Rajendra Patil.

Following this, Sayed was arrested on the charges of misusing railway amenities, creating nuisance, causing obstruction in lawful duties and endangering safety of other commuters. Suresh Atri, RPF inspector, said, "He has been arrested under sections 147, 145, 146 & 154 of the Railway Act. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him. If he fails to pay it, then he'll have to serve a sentence of 30 days. I appeal to commuters to use the left lane on FOBs and avoid talking on the phone during rush hours."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates