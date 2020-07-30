Mumbai crime: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor niece, impregnating her

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Ghatkopar police last week for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor niece in March and impregnating her. The incident came to light on July 23 after the 16-year-old victim experienced stomach pain and was taken to the doctor.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the doctor informed her parents that she is pregnant, following which approached the police and told them that their daughter was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

“The girl told us that her uncle used to visit her house often. We then questioned the accused and he revealed the truth,” an officer from Ghatkopar police station was quoted as saying.

The minor girl told the police that her uncle had sexually assaulted her between March 7 and 16, when her parents were away from home. He also threatened her with dire consequences because of which she could not inform anyone about the incident.

Following a complaint from the victim, an offence for rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sexual assault and sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

