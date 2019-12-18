Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for stalking, harassing radio jockey

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for stalking and harassing a city radio jockey last Saturday. The accused has confessed to harassing 50 women by contacting them through matrimonial websites, asking for financial help and fleeing with the money. If a woman does not give him money, he would harass her, reported Indian Express.

The cyber cell of the crime branch said that the accused is a graduate in business administration and was earlier working in Chennai. More than a year ago, he married and moved to Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, where he was working for an application-based cab company. According to the police, The police also said that out of the 50 to 55 women he targeted, four are from Maharashtra. The man changed his name and identity as per his target’s location. The accused also claimed to have used a Marathi name to target a woman from Maharashtra.

The radio jockey registered a police complaint and after which they filed a case of stalking, harassing and criminal intimidation against the man on November 11. She alleged that she came in touch with the accused, who identified himself to her as businessman from Chennai through a matrimonial website one and a half years ago.

After chatting with him through for a few days, they eventually exchanged their contact numbers. According to the police, the accused demanded some money and asked for her bank account details, to which the woman refused. She also stopped talking to him and later blocked his contacts.

The man then started harassing her by sending her many messages and emails. He also threatened o morph her pictures and post on social media. When she did not pay much heed to his threats, he morphed her pictures and posted them on social media, prompting her to file a police complaint.

The police traced the man to Vijaywada. To confirm the identity of the person they were searching for, the officers posed as delivery boy and a representative from the application-based cab company the accused worked for. Once the police confirmed his address, they arrested him and brought him to Mumbai on Tuesday.

