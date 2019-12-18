Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for trying to kidnap nine-year-old girl

This picture has been used or representational purposes.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Vakola police station for trying to kidnap a nine-year-old girl to steal her earrings. The accused identified as Santosh Kurmi, a history-sheeter, saw the girl playing on Monday and noticed that she was wearing expensive earrings, reported The Times of India.

When Kurmi picked up the girl and tried to flee, she raised an alarm, causing him to panic and run away. The next day, when the girl was out with her uncle, she noticed Kurmi again. The girl then immediately alerted her uncle about Kurmi. He alerted the locals who caught Kurmi and took him Vakola police station.

Kurmi was charged on kidnapping and has been remanded to police custody till December 19.

