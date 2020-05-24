Mumbai Crime: Man arrested from Chunabhatti for 'threatening to kill' UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On May 22, the accused called Uttar Pradesh's Social Media Help Desk and threatened to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast.

With the help of Maharashtra ATS, Uttar Pradesh' Special Task Force (STF) arrested the accused through a joint operation on Saturday evening from Chunabhatti. The accused will be produced before the Holiday court on Sunday and will be then handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Uttar Pradesh government had initiated the Social Media Help Desk for residents. On May 22, around 12.32 am, the Lucknow Police headquarters received a call from anonymous caller who threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath in a bomb blast. The Lucknow police registered an offence at Gomati Nagar Police station against an unknown person under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

During the technical analysis of the call, the Uttar Pradesh ATS traced the caller to Chunabhatti in Mumbai. UP STF shared the information with Maharashtra ATS, which immediately raided New MHADA colony and apprehended, 25-year-old Kamran Amin Khan.

According to police sources, Kamran lives with his family in Null Bazar but they had recently shifted as their building was under reconstruction. Kamran has studied till 5th standard and was working as security guard. He had to leave his job as he contracted Spinal Tuberculosis.

Kamran's father, a taxi driver, passed away two months ago. Sources also revealed that Kamran was addicted to drugs. It's not established as yet as to why he made that call.