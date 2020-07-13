Mumbai crime: Man arrested from Nalasopara for giving rape threat to comedian

The Mumbai cyber cell police on Monday arrested a man from Nalasopara, who gave rape threat to standup comedian Agrima Joshua and posted the video on his social media account in the name of Umesh Dada.

He is friends with Shubham Mishra, who was arrested from Gujarat for using filthy language and giving similar threats to the comedian. After Mishra’s arrest, the man from Nalasopara, deleted his account and was planning to go into hiding.

An old video of Agrima Joshua on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj surfaced online, following which Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded that the comedian be arrested.

In the video, comedian Agrima Joshua can be heard making a joke about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s upcoming statue in the Arabian sea, referring to what is read about it on a question and answers website, Quora.

After the video went viral, several people took to social media, saying it has hurt their sentiments and demanded strict action against her.

After facing flak on social media, Joshua had apologised for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and said the video has been taken down.

