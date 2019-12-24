Mumbai Crime: Man asks banker's KYC details for Paytm, dupes him of Rs 1.93 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 51-year-old banker was duped of Rs 1.93 lakh in an online fraud after the accused called him on the pretext of updating his KYC (Know Your Customers) details on Paytm. The Kurar police registered a case on Saturday.

According to the police, the banker allegedly received a call from Paytm, where he was told that his account was suspended as he not updated his KYC details. The caller then gave him a number and asked him to call in the evening.

Police said when the man called in the evening, he was told to download 'Quick Supporting Viewer' from the playstore, follow the instructions and fill the required details, including his credit card details.

"After filling the application, he was told to deposit Rs 1 three time in his Paytm account. When he did that and shared his OTP, he started receiving withdrawal messages from his credit card," a police officer from Kurar police station said.

On calling the man, the victim was told that it was the process and the company would return the money once the account limit was finalised.

The accused withdrew Rs 24,000, 75,000 and 95,000 in three transactions. When the withdrawal amount was not returned a few days later, in to the victim accounts he realized foolish went to the Kurar police station and registered his complaint the officer added .

on the complaint of the victim we have booked the case under section 420 of IPC and various section of IT act and doing the investigation said another officer from the Kurar police station.

