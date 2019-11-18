Mumbai Crime: Man assaults and robs commuter at Kurla, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Kurla Government Railway Police arrested a mobile robber on Saturday evening who attacked a commuter on a railway FOB.

According to GRP officers, the commuter, 25-year-old Madankumar Paswaan was on his way home after alighting a train at 3:30 pm.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, GRP officers said that Paswaan was walking on the FOB looking at the screen of his mobile phone when he felt a hand on his shoulder. He turned around and saw three teenagers standing behind him.

When he inquired about what they wanted, one of them, Rahul Acharya, punched him in the face. He fell on the ground and saw three teenagers standing behind him.

As he tried to get up, one of them snatched his phone and started to run. Paswaan shouted for help even as passers-by watched.

M Inamdar, senior police inspector, Kurla GRP said, "Hearing Paswaan’s screams, the patrolling team on the platform chased the robbers and arrested Acharya."

Inamdar added that Acharya was wanted in several such cases.“We are strengthening the patrolling at the station and the railway yard where such incidents take place,” said Inamdar.

