Mumbai Crime: Man assaults mentally challenged minor, awarded 10 years of imprisonment

The incident dates back to March 29, 2015, when a man sexually assaulted a mentally challenged 14-year old

The incident dates back to March 29, 2015, when a man sexually assaulted a mentally challenged 14-year old.

The convict, Sanjay Kadam was accused of calling the boy to his house while he was playing and then sodomising him. A POCSO court found Kadam guilty.

Kadam was booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code along with various sections of the POCSO Act.

The incident came to light when the victim's father came home around 6:45 pm and heard loud screams from the washroom. He found his wife looking scared and holding their son's blood-soiled clothes.

The parents then took their son for a medical examination. After checking, the doctor alerted the police.

The victim's parents went to Madam's house to confront him but he was not there. Kadam returned home when they were speaking to Kadam's mother about the incident. However, Kadam denied any such wrongdoing.

The prosecution examined 10 other witnesses apart from the father.

Special Judge U M Padwad pronounced the accused guilty of sexual assault. He was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment on Monday.

