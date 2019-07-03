Man attacked by wife, brother-in-law with chilly powder and blade

crime

The victim identified as Dinesh Nair (37) was first attacked by his wife with chilly powder and then her brother with a sharp blade

Pic courtesy/Anurag Kamble

A 37-year-old man was attacked by his wife and brother in law just outside Railway Quarters at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sion. The attack took place around 1 pm in the afternoon on Wednesday. According to initial reports, The victim identified as Dinesh Nair (37) was first attacked by his wife with chilly powder and then her brother with a sharp blade. The victim has been rushed to Sion Hospital and the cops are investigating the case.



Pic courtesy/Anurag Kamble

The Police managed to arrest the victim's wife, Saranya Dinesh Nadar (27), a resident at Sion Koliwada MHADA building and Kalyani David Nadar(23), Saranya's sister. The accused wanted in this case are David Nadar, Kalyani's husband and Saranya's Father.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man was killed by his wife at their house over a property dispute in Mahakala village in Jalna district. Police said that the accused, Shardabai Mule, is a second wife of the deceased Manik Mule. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had allotted four acres of land to his first wife and two acres to Shardabai.

Assistant police inspector, Gondi police station, H V Ware said that the Shardabai had opposed her husband's decision to adopt a son of his first brother-in-law, as both his wives couldn't bear a child. Ware said Shardabai allegedly bludgeoned Mule with a stone grinder when he was fast asleep this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

