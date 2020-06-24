Mumbai Crime: Man attacked for taking photographs of Borivli hospital staff smoking in PPE kits

A 34-year-old man sustained a bloody gash on his nose after being allegedly assaulted by four employees of the Phoenix Hospital, Borivli West, on Monday night. Rohit Pawar claimed that he was attacked when he tried taking pictures of three of them smoking outside the health facility in PPE suits.

Borivli police have registered a cross non-cognisable offence in the case for abusing and assaulting Pawar, and abuse and assault of the hospital staff. Pawar, a resident of Charkop, Kandivli had gone to a building near the hospital when he noticed them smoking. Pawar said, "I had gone there with my boss Rajiv Naik to give the client COVID-19 protection equipment when we saw the three smoking in PPE suits. I tried taking pictures but they noticed and ran back inside."

"Soon, a ward boy and the three people came and abused me, and told me who gave me the authority to click photos. They attacked me and I sustained injuries on my nose. The hospital didn't even treat me while I was bleeding," he said.

Naik, owner of lifestyle living concept LLB that markets and sells COVID-19 equipment kits, said, "Hospitals have strict guidelines to not go outside in PPE kits. The PPE can get contaminated. When I called the police, constable Uday Sawant told me to click photos and that his team will reach in 15 minutes. Pawar was trying to take pictures and didn't even enter the hospital. We informed the cops only for the public safety."

A resident of the area, Chirag Ashar, who witnessed the assault told mid-day that he has seen people in PPE suits smoke outside the hospital many times.

Phoenix Hospital Administration in-charge Jayesh Naide alleged that Pawar slapped the ward boy when he asked him to not take photos. "Our hospital staff regularly go to the laboratory, on the opposite side, in a PPE kit. Our doctors and staff never go outside in a PPE kit for any other reason. This man started the fight and we have also registered a non-cognisable offence in this matter. We haven't checked the CCTV footage yet, but if any doctor or staff is found smoking outside in a PPE kit, we will take action."

