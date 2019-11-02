Mumbai crime: Man attacks commuter at CSMT while trying to steal phone, arrested

A 23-year-old sustained injuries to his head after a man attacked him while trying to snatch his phone, worth Rs 11,000 at CSMT station. A report in The Times of India said the 23-year-old man, identified as Dharmendra Saha, had caught hold of the thief, Azgar Ansari, and did not let go till the patrolling police came to his aid.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 29 when Saha, a Kandivli resident who works as a plumber, was returning from Panvel with a colleague. They boarded a CSMT-bound train as they were to alight in Kurla, but they overslept and reached CSMT station at 11.50pm.

A police officer said when Saha and his colleague got off the train at platform number one and walked, Ansari, who is a drug addict, brushed past the former and snatched his phone. Saha chased Ansari as he tried to escape. When Saha caught hold of him, Ansari tried to attack him with a razor blade. He slashed Saha on the back of his head and neck and bit him on both hands. When Saha’s associate tried to intervene, Ansari bit his thumb, too.

To get the attention of police officers on patrol, Saha screamed for help as he held on to the thief. The police officers came to his aid and overpowered Ansari and dragged him to the police chowki at CSMT station, where he was charged with robbery under section 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Saha was taken to the hospital and his phone was recovered from Ansari, who is currently in judicial custody.

The police further said the following day, the police officers visited Ansari’s residence in Worli to search it, but it was found to be locked. When neighbours told the officers that the police often viisted his house, they realised that he is a history-sheeter and they are now checking with other police stations for his records.

