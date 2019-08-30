Mumbai Crime: Man attacks wife with knife before committing suicide in Virar

mumbai

The couple got into an argument over a family dispute; reports also state that they would often quarrel

The victim Manju Vasra who was attacked by her husband. Pic/ Hanif Patel

A 51-year-old resident of Virar allegedly tried to kill his wife by attacking her with a sharp knife and later slit his neck and jumped off the third floor of a building and committed suicide.

45-year-old Manju Vasra is currently battling for her life. Her 51-year-old husband, Karsan Purja Vasra allegedly tried to attack her with a sharp knife due to some family dispute at their residence located near Saibaba Mandir in Virar east.

It is alleged that Vasra tried to kill himself too as he cut his throat with the same knife and later commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of the building. Both were rushed to a hospital by the locals where Vasra was declared dead before being admitted while Manju is battling for her life and is in a critical condition.

The Virar police are currently investigating the case. The actual reason for the incident has not been revealed yet, but it has been confirmed that the couple would often quarrel.

