Mumbai Crime: Man bites off friend's ear after he refuses to give Holi bakshish in Thane

The Thane police arrested two people for assaulting and biting off the ear of a 28-year-old man when he refused to pay the 'Bakshish' (money) for Holi, in Gandhi Nagar, Thane, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Someshwar Paphal and Pankaj Ingle, a Mumbai Mirror report read. Police said Giri is a conductor in a private bus and had gone to Gandhi Nagar to clean the bus on the road side on Tuesday. The report added that the place is used by private bus operators to clean their vehicles.

Giri was known to Paphal and Ingle, as they work as valve operators for the municipality. Police said the duo got into a scuffle and Giri refused to pay the money for Holi. "During the fight, one of the accused bit off an ear of Giri," police was quoted as saying in the report.

The two were arrested and have been booked under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506, (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Giri out of danger, the report said.

